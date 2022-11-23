On camera: When a man decides to take his family of 6 humans and 2 animals on a bike ride

New Delhi, Nov 23: We know triple riding on a bike can be dangerous and attract challan on Indian roads. But imagine a man riding a bike with six humans and four animals too.

Yes, in a video that has gone viral, one can see six people besides the rider on the bike. Of these six people were two children and along came two dogs and two chickens too. The viral video was shared on Twitter by one handle naming @Gulzar_sahab with the caption: "If he is caught, he will have to take a loan to pay the challan." He posted the video on November 18.

The video has so far garnered 2.5 million views and nearly 10 thousand likes.

Several twitterati also commented on the video. They said that can be dangerous.

One of the users wrote, "A heartwarming scene. Lovely to see a family so determined to stay together. I hope they reached their destination safely."

Another user wrote, "He left no one ,,, i repeat no one behind ,,, bravo ,,, huge respect.'

The Third user wrote, "Should be invited to Republic Day parade as 'Vikas ki Jhanki'."