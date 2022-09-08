Lucknow, Sep 08: A video of a primary school headmaster making students clean toilets in a school in UP's Ballia has been doing rounds on various social media platforms. The video prompted the local administration to order a probe into the matter. In the video, students can be seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

Akhilesh Kumar Jha, Block Education Officer of the area saw the video and said that the video's authenticity is being investigated.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.

The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained.

Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer.

Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.