On Camera: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar says 'gave Rs 60 crore to AAP'

Chandrasekhar had shot off a string of letters alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain as 'protection money' and that he was harassed and threatened in jail.

"I am being harassed by the jail authorities. I am a witness against the Delhi Chief Minister. Now, they are putting pressure on me. I am harassed mentally and I should not be tortured," he was quoted saying in a report.

Following his request, the judge said, "Let a copy be sent to the DG Prisons so that the concerned inmate can be given proper and dignified treatment in jail."

'I will expose you': Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on Kejriwal

As he was leaving the court, reporters asked him if he had met Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and paid them any money, to which he replied, "Yes".

The media personnel pressed on how much money was paid, to which he replied, "Rs 60 crore."

He was taken away by the police before he could say anything else, the media did follow him outside the court, but he was swiftly taken away.

Sharing the video, BJ leader Amit Malviya asked who is the real conman, Sukesh or Kejriwal?

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.