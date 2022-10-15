The police team have now arrested the accused from Digha, Navi Mumbai and also seized his auto rickshaw.

Thane, Oct 15: A 22-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver but instead of being cowered by the act, she got hold of the accused collar and did not let it go despite being dragged by the moving vehicle for almost 500 metres. The entire incident that happened at Thane in Maharashtra took place around 6.45 am and went viral on various social media platforms.

According to senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware, the woman was on her way to college when an autorickshaw driver standing on the road passed some remarks about her. When she questioned him, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her.

When the accused attempted to flee after this, the woman did not leave him. She held on to his collar even as he started driving the three-wheeler and ended up injuring her leg.

In the video, the woman can be seen dragged for about 500 meters with the vehicle before falling to the ground following which the accused fled. Thane Nagar police station has booked the accused auto rickshaw driver who had managed to flee from the spot, leaving the woman injured on the street.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and 354 A of the IPC.

Thane Police have arrested the auto driver identifed as Katikadala alias Raju Abbayi who is accused of molesting a woman in Thane on 14th October.

In a similar incident in June 2017, 23-year-old woman Swapnali Lad was thrown out of an autorickshaw at Majiwada, Thane, after she was molested by the auto driver. This incident had raised concerns over unsafe auto rides for women commuters in Thane.