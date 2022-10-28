On Camera: Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Delhi airport after wing catches fire

Videos uploaded on Twitter which has now gone viral shows shocking visuals of fire on the aircraft's wing as the flight took off. "Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened," the user, @PriyankaaKumarr, tweeted.

According to news agency PTI, the fire caught in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and an emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines. The aircraft had to return to the bay.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll. ''The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft,'' the statement said.

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in engine of the IndiGo plane. The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, PTI report added.

According to the PTI, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the line up while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.

On August 21, there was a pre-landing "false cargo smoke warning" episode involving a Delhi-Kolkata flight.

