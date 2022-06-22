Omicron variant is still dominating in Karnataka: State minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru, Jun 22: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday claimed that most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus in Karnataka.

The genome sequencing test results show that the Omicron variant is still dominating in the state as the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise. "Which strain is dominating in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample: March 2021 - December 2021: 90.7% Delta January 2022 - April 2022: 87.80% Omicron May 2022 - June 2022: 99.20% Omicron," Sudhakar tweeted.

According to the minister, amongst the Omicron variants, currently BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. However, BA.2 sub-lineage has increased from 80.60 per cent to 89.40 per cent since May, the minister tweeted.

Sudhakar said the new variants -- BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are observed to be in their nascent phases. The data shared by him shows that last year from March to December, Delta and its sub-lineages dominated but this year Omicron was the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus.

. .

According to the health officials, the latest surge in cases is due to Omicron, which is not a deadly variant as compared to Delta that had wreaked havoc in 2021.

On Tuesday, Karnataka registered 738 new COVID-19 cases while on Monday there were 530 new infections. There were, however, zero fatalities on both days. PTI