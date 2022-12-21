Omicron BF.7: States ramp up Covid protocol as China Covid surge alarms India

New Delhi, Oct 21 : India has gone into alert mode after four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain driving China's current surge in Covid-19 cases, were detected in the country. The cases were confirmed by official sources in the health ministry on Wednesday. While three cases have been reported from Gujarat and one has been reported from Odisha.

However, since the emergence and spread of a new Omicron sub-variant BF. 7, murmurs of a fourth Covid-19 wave have already started doing the rounds.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid review meeting with experts and senior officials. The government advised people to get vaccinated and mask up, and said that random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Let us now take a look at how different states have now ramped up Covid protocols and taken precautionary measures to check spread of infection.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government will also start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of the sudden spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Other state governments such as West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi also expressed their concern and expressed their readiness to tackle an eventuality of cases going up.

West Bengal: West Bengal health officials said the state is ready to tackle any fresh contagion wave. Testing and management of COVID-19 is being done regularly in the state to keep a tab on the contagion, said Dr Siddhartha Niyogi, Director of the state's health services said. "We are prepared to tackle any situation in the state. Things are under control here but we remain cautious in our outlook," the senior official of the West Bengal health department told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance. "Go out only by wearing a mask-exercise caution. Follow the directions," he said.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will form a task force or a committee to study the evolving COVID situation. "We will coordinate with the Centre on this. As suggested by the leader of opposition, we will form a task force or a committee to keep an eye on the evolving situation and make suggestions. We will definitely implement these suggestions," Fadnavis said.

Kerala: The Kerala government decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although COVID-19 cases are less in the state.