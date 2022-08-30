Old video of parcels thrown out of train goes viral; Northeast Frontier railway responds

In the clip, the packages are seen piled across a large part of a platform from what appears to be Guwahati railway station. The workers can be seen throwing the parcels from the train to the platform.

New Delhi, Aug 30: An old video of parcels being thrown out of a goods train onto the platform of a railway platform in Assam has yet again gone viral on social media platforms.

One package even hit the fan and then landed on the huge pile of packages lying on the platform.

These parcels are said to be from e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The video was shared by a Twitter user. the packages arrived via New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424). The visuals were recorded on March 14, but the video went viral recently.

After the video went viral, Northeast Frontier Railway released a statement clarifying that those handling the packages were not the Indian Railways' staff. "The persons handling parcels are arranged by the party who has taken the parcel van on lease. As per rule, it is the sole responsibility of the party to load/unload the parcels of their client from SLR/parcel vans," it said. The train in the video was the New Delhi-Diburugarh Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati station.

As the video clocked more than 2.6 million views, several Twitter users expressed horror at the manner in which the parcels were treated, a few others pointed out that the porters had very little time to unload the packages.