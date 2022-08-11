Old video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria smoking cigarette on SpiceJet plane goes viral; FIR filed

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI.

New Delhi, Aug 11: A video of Haryana resident and social media influencer Bobby Kataria lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft went viral on Thursday and has become the reason for widespread anger all across the nation.

The video shows, Bobby Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh Instagram followers, lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. Notably, the incident is old, but the video has surfaced now.

The video was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note and said that he is investigating the matter. "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Scindia reassured in a tweet.

According to ANI reports, Balvinder Kataria, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was taken down from his social media pages. "Video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier," the authorities said.

Bobby Kataria, a Haryana resident, is a known offender. On July 28, he uploaded a video of drinking alcohol in the middle of a road in Dehradun. Reports said Uttarakhand Police have taken note of the video and said action will be taken against him.

According to SpiceJet, the smoking incident happened on a Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 as customers were boarding and the cabin crew was busy with the onboarding process.

After investigation, it mentioned the airline had put the passenger on the "no flying list" for 15 days in February.

According to the rules set forth by the DGCA, an airline has the authority to suspend a "unruly" passenger for a predetermined amount of time if they disobey any regulations.