Old image of a man with Pinocchio like long nose goes viral

The story of Thomas Wedders hogged social media attention after a Twitter page called Historic Vids posted a photo of his head kept at Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum.

New Delhi, Nov 15: Social media is a treasure trove of weird and unusual content which can give you goosebumps or make you fall off your chair. One such video that has surfaced on the internet and is making rounds everywhere shows a man with the world's longest nose.

Since being posted the image has got close to 1.20 lakh likes and thousands of retweets.

"I mean... This is what makes Twitter so wacky and wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you," commented a Twitter user.

"He was also known to never have lost a race," said another.

Thomas Wedders born in Yorkshire, England, circa 1730, was a performer in various circus sideshows in the mid-18th century. Wedders is chiefly known for having the world's longest nose, allegedly measuring 7.5 inches (19 cm) long.

Beyond his unusual appearance, little is known about Wedders's life.