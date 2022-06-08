Nupur Sharma heroic says Dutch lawmaker

Wilders took to Twitter and said that Islamic nations should be criticised as they persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no other nation does. He also said Islamic nations have no democracy and there is neither freedom nor the rule of law in Islamic countries.

He also called Nupur Sharma heroic and said that Muhammad's ideology was offensive and abusive.

"Don't listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else. THEY should be criticised! The ideology of Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic Nupur Sharma!" Geert said in Tweet.

Earlier he had come out in support of Nupur Sharma's comments on Muhammad's marriage and life. He also advised Indians to stand with Nupur and also said appeasement will never work and makes things worse.

Sharma has been receiving rape and death threats since Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair shared comments made by Nupur on the social media. She had said that her comments had been twisted and taken out of context.

On Sunday the BJP suspended her from the party for expressing views contrary to the party's views on several matters. Nupur Sharma later apologised for her comments.

She wrote, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

"I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," she also wrote.