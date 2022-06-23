Number game in rebel Shiv Sena camp changing rapidly: Political thriller on cards

New Delhi, Jun 23: The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is inching closer towards the 37 mark needed to split the party without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. With four more lawmakers Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar, Mangesh Kudalkar, and Sanjay Rathod joining Shinde his faction strength has gone up to 35 which is two short of the mark to avoid disqualification.

Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut said that those who had left are not Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is what we saw on the streets of Mumbai yesterday. Our party is strong. Some MLAs leaving us does not mean the organisation is weak. Around 17 to 18 are in the custody of the BJP.

We are in touch with 20 MLAs he said.

A document with 34 signatories, including two from the Prahar Janshakti Partyand two Independent legislators on Wednesday meant that effectively the number of Sena lawmakers was 30.

The number came down to 29 when Deshmukh returned to Mumbai. However late on Wednesday evening, two Sena MLAs joined Shinde with two Independents, taking the rebel camp's strength to 37 of which 31 are from the Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 40 MLAs. The legislators who are in Guwahati are scheduled to meet at 1 pm today and hold another meeting in the evening depending on how the situation unfolds. Reports say that they are likely to spend another three days in Guwahati.