"There was no representation/complaint to anyone during or immediately after the examination. NTA has not received any email/ complaint in this regard either," NTA said in a statement.

"As far as NTA's dress code for NEET is concerned, it does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. The code provides for ensuring the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination while observing sensitivity towards the gender/religious/cultural/regional sensitivities involved in facilitating frisking and biometric entry of candidates," it said.

A student in Kerala has claimed that she had asked to remove her undergarments before appearing for NEET medical entrance exam.

An angry parent, whose daughter had to undergo this ordeal filed a complaint with the rural SP of Kollam and also to Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police seeking action against those who had done this to his daughter.

The incident took place at the exam centre in Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur area of Kollam district.

Meanwhile, a group of female students filed a complaint with police about being asked to remove their innerwear as part of frisking for the medical entrance exam.

While the protocol is aimed at preventing sneaking in of any instrument that can aid cheating, it does not mention innerwear such as bras with underwiring.