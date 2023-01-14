NSG-US Special forces to conduct month long joint anti-terror drill

During this exercise both forces will share the best practices on how to carry out swift and well-coordinated operations t counter terror attacks in an urban environment, Times of India reported.

New Delhi, Jan 14: The National Security Guard (NSG), India's anti-terror crack force will carry out a month long joint exercise with the United States special forces at Chennai from January 14 to February 16.

Both India and US have been victims of terror. While US witnessed the 9/11 attacks, India has been hit multiple times by groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba

Citing NSG sources, the report said that the joint exercise is an effort that is aimed at improving bilateral cooperation between India and the United States in matters pertaining to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

India and US have both been victims of major terror attacks such Mumbai 26/11 and 9/11 respectively. The US was attacked by the global terror group Al-Qaeda. India on the other hand has seen major attacks by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. India also witnessed the dastardly Parliament attack.

The focus of the exercise would be on launching swift and coordinated operations to counter terror strikes in urban areas. Both the forces will conduct joint mock drills in certain locations which would be aimed at improving interpretability and coordination the ToI report also said.

The exercise would involve sharing of best practices and knowledge of a wide spectrum of combat skills. This would include close quarter battle, demolition and breaching, surveillance and sniping, intervention drills, casualty management and complex operations.

This is for the first time that the NSG and the US Special Forces will exchange expertise in neutralising chemical and biological, radiological and nuclear threats in an effective manner, the report said. Subject matter experts in chemical, biological, radiological warfare will be involved in the joint exercise. Both forces will share their knowledge and experiences. Further the two sides will also exchange information on the latest developments in anti-terror tactics, weaponry, technology and equipment, the report also added.