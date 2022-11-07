NSA Ajit Doval, late CDS Gen Rawat among others to be awarded Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the name of the award winners in a tweet on Sunday and expressed his gratitude to them.

"For the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" award-2022, this year the Government of Uttarakhand has awarded NSA Ajit Kumar Doval, Prasoon Joshi, Late General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), Late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' (posthumous) and Late Viren Dangwal (Posthumous)," said the CM.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed all the recipients of the award for their inspirational works.

The CM also added, "On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my gratitude towards these great sons of 'Devbhoomi', who hoisted the Uttarakhand's fame flag all over the world through their inspirational works in various spheres of social life."

The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman was constituted in 2021 by the Uttarakhand Government led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It is one of the two highest civilian awards of the state along with the Uttarakhand Ratna. The award is given to a person for their extraordinary contribution to any field of human endeavour.

