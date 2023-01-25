Now, Jamia University plan to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi at 6 pm today; Students detained

The Left students' body at Jamia Millia Islamia university has said two of its members have been detained by the police over their plan to screen the controversial BBC documentary at the mass communication department this evening, according to reports.

This comes despite a prior notice by the university administration, asking students to refrain from screening the BBC documentary.

No screening of BBC doc at JNU; students say varsity cut power, internet

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union could not hold the proposed screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi because the varsity's administration snapped power and internet connections at the union's office, students alleged.

They, however, watched the documentary on their mobile-phones and other devices.

''There is a major (power) line fault at the university. We are looking into it. The engineering department is saying it will be resolved at the earliest,'' a JNU administration official told PTI, requesting anonymity.Students, who had gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office for the screening of the documentary, claimed that stones were thrown at them when they were watching it on their phones.

However, a senior police officer said that no such incident was reported to police.

There was also no immediate official response from the JNU administration to the allegations and claims of the students. It had on Monday said that the union had not taken its permission for the event and it should be cancelled.

Govt orders YouTube, Twitter to block BBC film on Modi

The Centre had last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

The central government's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing "censorship".