Now, Rohit Shetty takes audience for granted, 'Cirkus' gets below par opening

On the first day, the movie has made a net collection of around Rs 6.35 crore to Rs 7.35 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Although trade trackers were expecting a slow start, nobody predicted that the film gets such a poor start.

Mumbai, Dec 24: In what could be a major upset in 2022 in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' has taken an extremely poor opening.

Out of Rs 6.35 to Rs 7.35 crore, 'Cirkus' has raked in Rs 3.16 crore from three leading multiplexes (PVR, Inox and Cinepolis). It has earned Rs 1.47 crore from PVR, Rs 1.1 crore from Inox and Rs 59 lakh from Cinepolis.

Rohit Shetty, who has delivered several hit movies in the past, seems to have taken the audience for granted. As a result, the movie has garnered pathetic reviews from critics.

In the last few years, many movies of A-list actors failed to strike a chord while South Indian movies have emerged victorious at the Hindi market.

Ironically, Shetty had defended Bollywood's struggle to deliver big hits at the box office in recent years during the promotion of 'Cirkus'. He claimed that 'Sooryavanshi', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have performed well in 2022.

"You will name six films from the south that have worked, and I have named six Bollywood films that have worked. The grass is always greener on the other side... Pathaan is coming, Tiger is coming, Rajkumar Hirani's film is coming, Singham is coming, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film with Ranveer Singh is coming. We've entertained you for so many years, one bad year and you turn your back on us?" he added.

"You've been watching the films of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn. You must have seen Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Sholay, Khiladi. You must have seen Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. You also must have seen Singham and Sooryavanshi, Golmaal and Munna Bhai, Hera Pheri and Mother India, Mughal-e-Azam... One bad year and you're turning your back? We made these films. Don't take offence, but jahaaz mein jab chhed hota hai, choohe sabse pehle bhagte hain (rats run first when there's a hole in the ship). We won't let this ship sink, we'll make it soar," he added.