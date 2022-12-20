'Now he drinks and drives whole Punjab': Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Bhagwant Mann

The incumbent MP claimed that Mann was often caught sitting in the Lok Sabha in an inebriated state, forcing many in the House to 'complain and get their seats changed'.

"The Chief Minister of state used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats," she said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating.

"If the Chief Minister is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find 'Don't drink and drive' written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state," she said.

Earlier, several media reports have claimed that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had to skip his scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi last-minute as he was allegedly deplaned for being in an inebriated state.

He was on a trip to Germany from September 11 to 18 in order to attract investments and strategic tie-ups in various sectors.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that the AAP needs to come clean on this issue. He wrote,''Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk and it led to a 4-hr flight delay. These reports embarrassed Punjabis all over the globe."

Lufthansa had later said that its flight was delayed due to aircraft change.

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," Lufthansa News tweeted replying to a user asking about the delay in the flight.