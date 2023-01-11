Now, drunk passenger Jauhar Ali Khan publicly urinates at IGI airport, arrested

Khan, who seemed to be inebriated, also abused passengers. He was arrested and later released on a bail bond, Delhi police said.

New Delhi, Jan 11: A drunk man, identified as Jauhar Ali Khan, was found urinating in public at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport on January 8.

The incident comes amid uproar over the Air India urination where Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based businessman, was arrested.

After the incident was reported, the Delhi police issued a Lookout Notice and also resorted to tracking him on several platforms. The police had spoken to Mishra's family, but they said that they were unaware of his whereabouts.

Following this, the police tracked his bank statements, social media profile, and mobile phone location. It was found that Mishra was ashamed of what had happened and switched off his mobile as the incident had gone viral. He was in touch with his family on social media, the police learnt.

On gaining knowledge of his location, a team of the Delhi police was dispatched to Bengaluru from where he had been arrested.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

The provisions of the Aircraft Rules too have been invoked in this case.