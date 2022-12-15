Now, CPI(M) too has problem with Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

The song has come under attack from the BJP for the saffron color costume sported by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan apparently green color. Further, Padukone's 'silent support' to the JNU protestors in 2020 is also the other reason why a section of audience has called for the boycott of the movie.

The multilingual actor called the protestors 'Besharam Bigots' and tweeted, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ....Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan'," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister on Wednesday hinted at banning the Hindi movie. He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie.

"The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

Some angry protestors have questioned why Deepika was made to wear saffron outfits and blamed Shah Rukh Khan for making her wear the costumes while burning his effigy.