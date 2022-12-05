Now, Congress leader asks Modi govt to take back PoK

India on PoK under Modi govt

It is to be noted that while taking back the PoK from Pakistan has been in news ever since India has taken tough stance on the same under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it gathered further steam after defence minister Rajnath Singh in October this year said, "The Indian government is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving the part of Kashmir 'under illegal occupation of Pakistan'.

The defence minister had also said, "We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan."

When Richa Chadha's remarks created a furore:

Following the statement of the defence minister, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had said in late November that the Indian Army would carry out any order given by the Government of India.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt General Dwivedi.

A huge controversy erupted when Bollywood actress Richa Chadha in a tweet in late November said, "Galwan says hi," commenting on Lieutenant General Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to take back PoK from Pakistan if the government issues the order.

Chadha's tweet did not go down well with majority of Indians and consequently caused a social media uproar. She was accused of insulting the Indian Army. She faced backlash on Twitter and locked her profile for a few hours. Later on, the actress deleted her tweet and apologised for her comments.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan:

After being appointed Pakistan Army's chief, General Syed Asim Munir reacted over India's statement on taking PoK back from Pakistan and said that if his country is attacked, the establishment will defend its 'motherland'.

"Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but, to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us," the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

The Pakistan Army Chief also said, "Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation."