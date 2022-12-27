Now, China facing acute blood shortage

Outbreak of the new BF7 mutant of COVID-19 is pushing the healthcare system of the country to its edges.

New Delhi, Dec 27: The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and protracted cold weather has caused a sudden slump in blood donations in China which is pushing the health infrastructure to its edges and a challenge for the healthcare system of the country. From north to south of China, authorities are appealing to its citizens to donate blood under its strict personal protection guidelines, as per the Chinese state media.

The blood bank in Jinan, the capital of Shandong province in East China, is facing unprecedented pressure on blood supply and collection, because of the rise in inflow of the outpatients and surgical patients in the hospitals. Jinan has the most health infrastructure concentration in the region. Also, most of the medical resources lie in the region.