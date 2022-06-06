Now, book upto 24 tickets in a month by linking IRCTC user ID to Aadhaar: Step-by-step Guide

New Delhi, June 6: People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday.

So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked.

"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

How to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account online

Step 1: Login to your IRCTC account using your "User ID" and "Password"

Step 2: Select the "Link Your Aadhaar" option from the "My Account" section

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, tick the disclaimer and click on "Send OTP"

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Step 5: Your details will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Tick on the disclaimer and click on the "Update" button

Step 7: Your IRCTC account will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar

How to book more than upto 24 tickets in a month

To book more upto 24 tickets:

IRCTC User ID should be Aadhaar Verified One of the traveling passenger should be Aadhaar Verified. During booking, Aadhaar verified travelling passenger must be selected from Saved Passenger List.

After successful login, enter the journey details and proceed for booking

At train list page, select the desired train/class and continue booking.

At passenger input page, Click on PASSENGER NAME and select the Aadhaar Verified passenger from the displayed list. This displayed list will enlist all of the passengers added in the Master List.

Passenger details as will be automatically fetched on the Reservation form.

Only one of the travelling passengers should be Aadhaar verified and to be selected by clicking on PASSENGER NAME. Details of rest passengers can be submitted through keyboard.

Review booking details and check the Aadhaar number displayed under Travelling Passengers.

Select the payment gateway of your choice and continue to payment page.

On successful payment, booking confirmation page will displayed.

