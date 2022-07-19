He was responding to a written reply to a question raised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Police" is a State subject falling in List-1 (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and that it is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and UT administrations to make the police force efficient and capable and its functioning more effective and transparent, he added.

The minister said that police forces of the States "work within the existing legal and institutional framework in the matter". "The Supreme Court in its judgement in the matter of Writ Petition (Civil) 310 of 1996 titled Prakash Singh and Ors Vs Union of India and Ors directed to constitute Police Complaints Authority. "Police" being State subject, the aforesaid judgement was forwarded to State Governments/UT Administrations for its implementation."

The Minister further said that Bihar has constituted the District Accountability Authority for each District.