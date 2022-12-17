Now a Bharat Series number plate for old registrations too: Here is how to avail it

The decision was taken as part of the measures to widen the scope of the BH series ecosystem in the country. The BH series of registration of vehicles was introduced in September last year for people who move from one state to another. Earlier the ones moving would have to re-register their respective vehicles in the new state and then pay the road tax of that particular state as well.

New Delhi, Dec 17: The government on Friday announced that the existing vehicles with regular registration number plates will be allowed to be converted to the Bharat series (BH).

The BH series was introduced to eliminate the need to re-register the vehicle when moving to a different state and repaying the road tax. This provision was however restricted to only new vehicles. Now with the latest announcement those with older vehicles too can get a BH series number plate.

The road tax for the BH series cars is for a minimum of two years or in the multiples of two. This is based on the sound to time the owner wishes to spend in the state.

"Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark, subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark," a statement by the Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways said.

For this the ministry proposed an amendment in Rule 48 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. This would ease the process of applying for the BH series. The ministry said that the government employees can now obtain BH series registration mark on the basis of their Service Certificate. The Working Certificate to be submitted by the private sector employee has also been further strengthened to prevent any misuse, the government further added.