Nothing will change in Congress: For Gandhis, power stays but the onus shifts

It was one poll whose result was never in doubt. With the so-called G23 leaders lined up behind him, family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge's landslide win, over suave Shashi Tharoor, was a forgone conclusion. However, there are two important questions: Will Congress change; and the vice-like stranglehold of dynasty on the party loosen?

The credit for any positive development for Congress will continue to be appropriated by Gandhis, and in case of things going wrong, they would have a ready scapegoat in Kharge.

Answer to both the questions is an emphatic NO. Nothing will change. However, there will be one difference -- Gandhis-Vadra trio will now hold power without responsibility. The credit for any positive development for Congress will continue to be appropriated by Gandhis, and in case of things going wrong, they would have a ready scapegoat in Kharge.

What shape the party would take in post-Kharge period, was clear from a recent article by a veteran Congress leader. Writing in a multi-edition English daily, Salman Khurshid, a former external affairs minister said, "...But this election does not decide who the undisputed leader of the party is and will remain. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will in different ways continue to provide leadership and guidance to the party for the future... He will look after the routine organisational responsibilities guided by the top leadership that will have more time to work on the vision and outreach as we go into election 2024 mode. How things will be streamlined and the consultative process fine-tuned will be worked out at the top. People who do not understand the ethos and culture of our party should just wait to see how things at the top will be managed."

Congress has not held internal elections for long. There have been only five elections in the party's 137-year-old history. The contest between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor was only the sixth. Kharge's win is Pyrrhic one, in terms of Greek-Roman history. No doubt he won convincingly, but Shashi Tharoor didn't lose either. He grossed over a 1000 votes against Kharge, "unofficial official candidate".