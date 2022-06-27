Noted writer Chowalloor Krishnankutty passes away; CM Vijayan expresses condolence

He joined Malayala Manorama in 1966 and retired as an assistant editor from there in 2004.

Krishnankutty wrote hundreds of devotional songs and 'Oru neramengilum' song from the album Thulasi Theertham remains one of his most popular works. He had also served as the vice-chairman of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Expressing his condolence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that Krishnankutty's passing was a loss to the journalism, literature and music worlds alike.

The CM said that Krishnankutty's many popular songs and imaginative poems contributed to the cultural foundation of Malayalam literature. His demise is a great loss to the cultural scene of Kerala, Vijayan said.