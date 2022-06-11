Not the issue, it is the development: How NGOs fund protests to defame India

There has been a pattern to the protests in the recent past. When an issue takes place in Karnataka, the protests take place in some other state. This brings us to the question are the protests being invented as India becomes stronger economically and militarily.

One has to closely look at the role of the foreign funded NGO's who have for long had a hand in destabilising the country. These NGOs strive to destabilise the country. Apart from stage managing protests some of these NGOs also manage the media to set the narrative according to their liking. For any NGO the media management was key. Several NGOs have used funds extensively for media conferences, the material attached to it.

For instance NGOs that staged stage managed protests in areas were projects were being undertaken regularly had people to interact with the media through which they carried forward their propaganda.

The material passed on to several media houses included putting up false human interest stories and also defaming the government. In journalistic banter, these stories are termed as "plants." There have also been several instances where NGOs have called many journalists and awarded them in gala functions.

During the Delhi riots, an organisation called the Muslim Defence Fund set up in 2018 came under the scanner. It was learnt by the investigating agencies that the organisation was set up to receive donations both from India and abroad. Incidentally it was set up by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. It was found that an operative in Chandni Chowk had received the funds and passed it on to the protesters.

Now coming to the investigation into the Bhima Koregaon case. The probe learnt that a large part of the anger was to do with the government tightening the FCRA norms. Several NGOs came under the scanner post 2014 and getting in the money was no longer a breeze as it used to be.

Even during the probe into the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found external elements were fanning the protests.

Amidst this in February a probe was launched into a fake passport case in Tamil Nadu. The probe has revealed the involvement of the LTTE in the case. It was also found that some of the former operatives of the outfit based in Europe were trying to withdraw money and use it to revive the LTTE.

In November 2021, a team of the National Investigation Agency reached Canada to probe the funding routes for the pro-Khalistan groups which have been instrumental in fanning violence in India. Sources tell OneIndia that there have been a lot of funds that have been channelised in the past couple of months. Over USD 1 lakh has been collected in the name of the farmer protests, the source also added.