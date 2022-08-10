"The party made the decision together to leave the BJP, whether I will stay or not (till 2024), they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," he said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Sharad Yadav said Nitish Kumar is the ideal prime minister material.

Speaking to India Today, he also said Nitish Kumar will be the Mahagathbandhan's PM nominee in 2024.

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eight time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.