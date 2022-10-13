Not Maharaja, it was Nehru: Union Minister takes on Congress leader on Kashmir’s accession

The comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was Sardar Patel who resolved the issues of merger. In an indirect reference to Nehru, the PM said one person could not resolve the Kashmir issue.

Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence. But when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceded to India, Ramesh said. Sheikh Abdullah championed accession to India entirely because of his friendship with and admiration for Nehru, and his respect for Gandhi, he also said. Sardar Patel was okay with J&K joining Pakistan till Sept 13 1947 when the Nawab of Junagadh acceeded to Pakistan, he also added.

Replying to Ramesh, Rijiju said, This 'historical lie', that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J.L.Nehru.

Nehru speaking in Lok Sabha on 24th July, 1952 (After agreement with Sheikh Abdullah).

The first time Maharaja Hari Singh approached Nehru for accession to India was July 1947 itself, a full month before Independence. It was Nehru who rebuffed the Maharaja, the minister also said.