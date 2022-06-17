Not fit to be in Army: General Malik on those indulging in violence over Agnipath

On Thursday violence was reported from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Trains were set on fire, rail and road traffic disrupted and buses damaged. The protesters were demanding the withdrawal of the short term recruitment scheme.

"We have to understand that the armed forces are a volunteer force. It is not a welfare organisation and it has to have the best people who can fight for the country, who can defend the country," General Malik told NDTV.

Those people indulging in violence are the people we would like to have in the Army he added.

He also said that the scheme has many plus points. Some of the concerns would be looked into as the scheme gets implemented, he added. He also added that the emphasis is on recruiting people who are better educated and tech savvy.