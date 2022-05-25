Not everything is misleading like your birth date: Mishra slams Afridi over tweet on Yasin Malik

Afridi accused India of trying to silence the critical voices through fabricated charges against Yasin Malik while urging the UN to take notice of illegal trials against the leaders from Kashmir.

"India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders, [sic]" he tweeted along with his photo with a backdrop of the Pakistan flag.

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was quick to respond to Shahid Afridi's comment as he took a jibe at his birth date. "Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," Mishra tweeted.

However, this is not the first where Shahid Afridi had made comment on Kashmir. In 2020, he tweeted, ""It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir,"

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on Malik. The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA. All the sentences will run concurrently.