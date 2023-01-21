Not Bollywood, Indian is fine: Netizens school Hollywood celeb who called 'RRR' a Bollywood flick

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda hailed 'RRR' on Instagram. Although she called it an Indian film, she mentioned in her post that it was a Bollywood flick. As a result, the Telugu audience schooled her that it was a Tollywood movie and calling it an "indian cinema is fine.

New York, Jan 21: Following in the footsteps of SS Rajamouli, the fans of Telugu cinema have reminded a Hollywood celebrity that 'RRR' is not a Bollywood flick.

"On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, "To Leslie," here's another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that's short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It's a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed.

@rrrmovie, [sic]" she wrote on Instagram.

"This is not a Bollywood movie it is a Tollywood movie from Telugu film field in India. Now this is called "Indian cinema!", [sic]" a user said. "Its Tollywood 😊 but we can stick to Indian," another one added."

"It's a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it's not Bollywood, [sic]" a user raised his objection on calling it a Bollywood movie. "Not Bollywood. Please.Indian is fine, [sic]" fourth user claimed. Another user reacted, "It's not a film from Bollywood. [sic]"



On the other hand, SS Rajamouli, during an interaction with media in the US, had said that 'RRR' is not a Bollywood film and a Telugu flick. "RRR is not a Bollywood film; it is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from," he said in a clip that went viral on social media.

SS Rajamouli Meets James Cameron

However, SS Rajamouli met 'Avatar' creator James Cameron and the conversation between the two filmmakers have been documented.

In the clip shared by the official handle of 'RRR', SS Rajamouli tells Cameron that he has seen all his films. "I saw all your movies... Big inspiration. From Terminator, Avatar, Titanic...Everything. Loved your work." Responding to his remarks, the Hollywood filmmaker says, "Thank you. That's right. Now watching your characters...It's just like such a feeling to watch them,"

He added, "And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. Its like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful."

The Hollywood filmmaker also mentions 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani, who bagged a Golden Globe and says,"And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kinda stay out of the way and kinda come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently."

James Cameron then comes back to continue his appreciation for SS Rajamouli and states, "You can only imagine, what it must be like. Everything that goes behind the movie making process. Because of all the work and your passion you've put in... all that must be yours. All of them must be surprised, your audience back at your home. And I'm sure this must be a bonus one for you. What you must be enjoying today, the world encounters it." SS Rajamouli said this thanking the filmmaker: "These words from you are more than an award for me."

SS Rajamouli shared the pictures of his meeting with Cameron and he wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR... He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I am on top of the world... Thank you both."

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli had met Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles.