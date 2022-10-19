Kharge was on Wednesday elected the Congress president after defeating Tharoor in the electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Tharoor earlier said the "democratic contest" has galvanised vibrancy at all levels and has prompted a healthy and constructive discussion on change, which will serve the party in good stead in the future. He also claimed that the Congress' revival has begun.

In a statement, Tharoor said the Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members.

Congress party-president elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said, "need to fight against conspiracy to kill democracy." He added that the party elections strengethend the democracy in the country. Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.