Not a love story: Sana Sheikh lures Dipak Sonawane, converts him to Islam and extorts lakhs from him

Dipak Sonawan, a Dalit neo-Buddhist youth, has filed a complaint against girl Sana Farheen Shahmir Sheikh and her family members Shahmir Shamshuddin Sheikh, Khawaja Sayyed, Shabana Begum Sheikh, Sazia Sadaf Shahmir Sheikh, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, and his bodyguards at Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, according to a report in Opindia.

He has accused influential local MP Imtiaz Jaleel of constantly backing the family.

Not a Love Story

Speaking at a press conference in Sambhajinagar, he said they were classmates at M.I.T. College since 2018 and fell in love. "Sana lured me into marriage and said, 'I want to marry you, you embrace Islam, recite namaz, read the Quran'," the website quoted him as saying. He then brought this to the notice of her parents and they assured him of talking to her.

"In March 2021, her parents, uncle, and sister called me to meet in the Gulmandi area. When I went there, they told me to park my bike there and told me that 'we all need to go out somewhere. As soon as I refused them, Khawaja Sayyed and Shahmir Sheikh forcibly took me to their house. There they locked me in the room. Shahmir Sheikh and Khawaja Sayyed removed my clothes. Shabana Begum and Sazia Sadaf tied my hands and legs and put a cloth in my mouth, while Shahmir Shaikh urinated on my body. The video of the act was shot on the mobile of Sana and Shahmeer Shaikh as they started beating me up for converting to Islam," he added.

They took him to a hospital behind the City Chowk police station. "We have brought you here to become a Muslim. We are doing your circumcision here. If you say anything to anyone here, we will make your video viral and defame you in society. We will also kill you and your family,' they threatened. I was very scared because my life and my family's life were in danger and I would be defamed if my video went viral," he continued.

Extortion

Thereafter, Sana and her mother came to his house and threatened to leak the video and file a case against him while demanding money.

"I paid her Rs 7 lakh in cash from time to time and Rs 4 lakh online. I sent a total of Rs 11 lakh, but they demanded another Rs 25 lakh from me. I refused them as I did not have money at that time," he concluded.

If it was not enough, she filed a complaint against him MIDC CIDCO police station in September 2021, under section 354 of IPC. They then pay them Rs 25 lakh or convert to Islam.

Further, they made casteist comments against him.

"On 12-08-22, Sana Shahmir Shaikh and Khawaja Sayyed forced me to come to the cloud campus where they showed me the videos of Muslim cleric Dr Zakir Naik on a projector and forced me to offer namaz. If I would oppose them, they would beat me up and hurl casteist abuses at me. They said, 'You belong to the Mahar caste. The Mahar caste is a lower caste. You people are filth-eaters. You are not a Mahar, but a prostitute community'. They went down to a lower level and hurled casteist insults," he alleged.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel's Connection

Dipak, in his complaint, has said that Imtiaz Jaleel's bodyguards of beating up at a coaching centre on August 20, last year, snatcing Rs 1.5 lakh and a laptop.

Notably, he has been granted bail by the sessions court as it was a fake case.