Nora distances herself from Jacqueline during 6 hour questioning

The EOW questioned her about the gifts given to her by the jailed conman Sukesh.

The Bollywood actor refuted the allegation during the question that the conman gifted her a BMW. Fatehi claimed she said "ok" when initially offered the car by Sukesh, but later said she didn't need it.

The actor also denied that she had spoken to the conman before December 12, 2020, while conman Sukesh claimed he had spoken to her two weeks prior to that after an event.

On being asked about an exchange of expensive gifts like luxury bags between them, Fatehi said it never happened. She accepted that she was publicly gifted a Gucci bag and an iPhone 12 at an event where she was the chief guest.

However, the conman had reportedly said that he had gifted four bags to the Bollywood actor. The bags were picked up by Fatehi's staff at a Mumbai mall.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. Sukesh is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several persons.