Non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks challenged by Karnataka CET candidates

Bengaluru, Aug 09: Some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 but are also writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2022, have approached the High Court. These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022, news agency PTI reported.

"The marks of students who have passed out in 2021 will not be computed for the purpose of giving ranking in the CET and only the marks obtained in the CET will be taken into consideration for the purpose of granting rankings," the petition cites a KEA note. A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar heard the petition on Monday.