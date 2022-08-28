The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 9 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. the They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supertech twin towers in Noida are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm today by a massive explosion. The area is being evacuated and arrangements have been made to ensure that adjoining structures are not affected by the explosion

Noida Twin towers demolition: Here is the timeline of how these dream homes will be reduced to rubble:

2004: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allotted land for 'Supertech Emerald Court' housing society in Noida's Sector 93A. In the initial plan, the realtor promised the residents the construction of 14 towers, and a garden space near T-1.

2005: The Noida authority sanctioned the building plan for Supertech's Emerald Court project. As per the original building plan, the project has 14 towers and nine floors along with a shopping complex and garden area.

2006: In its second plan, the realty firm leased out an additional area to construct towers T-16 and T-17, with 24-40 floors that could accommodate 650 residents. In December that year, the original plan was revised to 15 towers with 11 floors each and 689 total flats.

2009: The plan was once again modified to include the twin skyscrapers, Apex and Ceyane, and 24 floors.

2012: The Noida authority approved the new plan, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors. In December, Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA) moved the Allahabad High Court saying the construction was illegal.

2014: The Allahabad High Court ruled that the twin towers are illegal, ordering their demolition. The court also asked the builder to refund flat buyers' payments with an interest rate of 14 per cent. The court observes that Noida Authority officials collaborated with the builder to construct the twin towers.

The Noida Authority and Supertech approach the Supreme Court claiming the construction is not illegal, while the homebuyers too knocked at the court's door seeking a refund or an order to shift them to another project.

2021: On 31 August, the apex court upheld the verdict of the Allahabad High Court and ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months.

2022: After nearly a year of delays, the date of demolition is fixed as August 28.

