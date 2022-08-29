Noida twin towers turn to dust; Residents of nearby societies get nod to return |Key points

New Delhi,Aug 29: Nine years after a residents association went to court against the builders, the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A were reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far.