Noida twin towers demolition: Around 500 police, traffic personnel deployed

Road diversions were put in place early in the morning, as evacuation of all residents from the two adjoining housing societies of Emerlad Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A was completed around 8 am, police officials said.

New Delhi, Aug 28: Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed as the area around Supertech's twin towers here was put out of bounds for civilians ahead of Sunday's planned demolition of the structures.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives has been loaded into the twin towers, which are scheduled to be imploded at 2.30 pm, and an area of roughly 500 square metres around them has been converted into an exclusion zone, where no human, vehicle or animal is allowed.

DCP Rajesh S, who is also the police's incident commander for overseeing the evacuation exercise, said, ''Around 400 civil police personnel were on demolition duty Sunday.'' DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said separately 150 to 200 traffic personnel were also deployed across Noida at all crucial junctions to facilitate movement of vehicles in view of restrictions and diversions on several routes.

Saha said his department was keeping commuters informed about the changes and Google Maps was showing real-time updates on diversions.

''In case of any doubt, people can call up Noida traffic helpline number 99710 09001 for updates,'' the officer said.