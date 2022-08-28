Noida twin towers demolished in 12 seconds, what next?

Local people watched from vantage points picked days in advance. Many others had travelled to Noida for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, as 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two residential buildings went off in quick succession.

Now, the next big challenge for the Noida officials is to clean the mountain of debris generated due to the blast. An estimated 55,000 tonnes of debris, including concrete rubble, steel and iron bars will be dumped at designated areas.

The process would take three months to be disposed of.

Where will the debiris go?