Noida twin tower demolition: Wall, windows damaged at neighbouring complex; Clean-up underway

Noida, Aug 28: While the Supertech twin towers in Noida were pulled down within 9 seconds at 2:30 pm on Sunday, the debris from the razing of the 100-metre-tall structures hit a boundary wall and some glass windows were damaged at a neighbouring society. Cleaning operations are underway inside Emerald Courts.

"A 10-metre boundary wall collapsed and some glass windows were shattered at ATS village. Supertech Emerald (another neighbouring society) did not suffer any damage," said DCP S Rajesh, in charge commander of the demolition operation.

More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in this operation. The cost of the demolition itself is estimated at about Rs 20 crore.

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida.

"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," the company's chairman RK Arora told PTI.

These twin towers were part of Supertech's Emarald Court project at Sector 93 A on Noida Expressway. The current market value of over 900 apartments in the two towers is being estimated at over Rs 700 crore.