In his first public address after the takeover by Eknath Shinde, Uddhav said that whether one MLA or 40 MLAs leave, the party remains, the organisation remains.

Mumbai, Julu 08: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that nobody can take away Shiv Sena's symbol amid tussle with party rebels who formed government.

"The legislature party and original party are two different entities. There should be no confusion over the symbol. Shiv sainiks should rest assured that the bow and arrow symbol will remain with us," he said.

He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.

He said the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on July 11 will decide not just the future of shiv sena but also the future of Indian democracy. The apex court is scheduled to give its decision on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Both Thackeray loyalists and the Shinde faction have claimed their respective group represents the original Shiv Sena. Though the Shinde camp is confident of getting the symbol, it is not an easy job.

It would depend on the other MLAs including Members of Parliament and officer bears of the party. It would be upon the Election Commission of India to decide on which faction is the original party.

The Election Commission will take into account past precedents and which way maximum lawmakers and office bearers would lean. Both sides will present their facts before the Election Commission and if not satisfied they can approach the Supreme Court.

The opinion of the Shiv Sainiks would also matter in such a scenario.

Last month, a majority of the Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress.

The revolt in the party led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.