Nobody can call bandh in the state without permission: Kerala HC slams PFI hartal

The court also asked the state administration to take stern action against those who violate the court order banning hartals.

It asked the government to use all possible means to stop any form of violence. Sporadic incidents of violence, including stone pelting, were reported since Friday morning in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by PFI was underway.

The high court also said that the state police "should ensure that adequate measures are put in place to prevent any damage or destruction to public and private property of government and citizens who do not support the call for strike," as per the news agency.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.