Across the country, women especially those who have been survivors of child marriage led the campaign. At many places, young girls who have fought against family and society to stop their own child marriage and also stopped child marriages of other girls led the candlelight marches. Everyone pledged in united voice to end child marriages and for strict implementation of law and provision of free education for all children until the age of 18.

In terms of outreach and scale, this campaign against child marriage is the biggest ever at the grassroots level worldover. The magnitude of the campaign can be gauged from the fact that beginning from the north with Khardung La pass, Ladakh, our women leaders stood strong at one of the highest motorable pass in the world, to the famous and serene Dal Lake in Jammu & Kashmir and also in Delhi, the heart of the nation where supporters of this campaign pledged at India Gate, Raj Ghat and Qutub Minar to end child marriage. Similarly, the campaign was also witnessed from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, to the southernmost tip of India at The Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanyakumari. Also on the eastern front campaign was seen from the Sundarbans, India-Bangladesh Border, to Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab and western Rajasthan where people pledged to end child marriages.