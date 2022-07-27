No visible trend of increase in communal riots every year: Govt in LS

The Government of India monitors the internal security and law and order situation. Over the years an increasing trend is not visible, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai said.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP, Danish Ali asked if there is an increasing trend in the number of riots in the country. He also asked about the initiatives taken by the government to investigate the riots and provide relief for the victims.

The NCRP report said that 8,358 people have been charge-sheeted within three years. There has been a significant increase in the arrests, charge-sheets and convictions in Delhi over the years.

In 2018, there have been zero cases of arrests whereas 11 were arrested in 2019 followed by 394 arrests in 2020. The highest number of arrests were made in Bihar this year at 487.

The ministry also said that the government had given Rs 3 lakh for incidents that occurred between April 1 2009 and August 223 2016. Rs 5 lakh was given for incidents that took place between August 23 2016 to the affected families who members either died or were permanently incapacitated.