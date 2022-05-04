No violation of loudspeaker rules in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, May 04: Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday asserted that there was no violation of loudspeaker guidelines in Maharashtra and said no one should teach Hindutva to his party.

Without taking names of the BJP and MNS, Raut told reporters that people do not take cognisance of people who, with the support of "pseudo Hindutvawadis", conspire against the Shiv Sena.

Notably, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been targeting the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and has given a call for "silencing" loudspeakers atop mosques.

Raut said, "There is no violation of loudspeakers (guidelines) in Maharashtra. The state is working according to the guidelines on loudspeakers laid down by the Supreme Court. If anyone is violating the law, then the government is capable of (tackling) it." "The situation has not reached a level where an agitation (on the loudspeaker issue) is needed in Mumbai or Maharashtra. All mosques have taken permission for the use of loudspeakers," the Rajya Sabha member said.

His remarks came after the MNS chief on Wednesaday tweeted an old video of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in which the latter was seen saying the day his party comes to power, offering namaz on roads will be stopped and loudspeakers from mosques will be removed.

To this, Raut said, "We have not stooped that low. We still run on his principles. Balasaheb had taken a stand on loudspeakers and offering of namaz on road. He stopped it after coming to power. No one should teach Hindutva to the Shiv Sena." The Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, without naming Raj Thackeray said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was running as per law and not on anyone's ultimatum.

"Maharashtra has a Thackeray government. Even if the state has a Maha Vikas Aghadi government, it is helmed by Uddhav Thackeray. He is the Sena chief, son of Hinduhriday Samrat Bal Thackeray. So, he doesn't have to take advice on praying on roads during namaz and illegal loudspeakers on masjids," Raut said.

Asked about MNS workers playing the Hanuman Chalisa near some mosques, he said, "I have not seen any agitation. If there are no unauthorised loudspeakers, then you have to decide whether you are staging a protest or doing an illegal act."