No space for dissent in Iran, 2 more hanged

In the last 4 months since the people of Iran started protesting against the Islamic regime, more than 300 have been killed so far. The addition of the 2 young men who were tried by a sham court in Iran and executed earlier on Saturday has not shocked the world at large. The Iranian regime has been doing such executions for decades whoever protests.

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Mullah government of Iran has hanged two young men over an allegation that they killed a member of the Basij, a militia that imposes regressive Islamic values on citizens. The radical regime following the fundamentalist Islam in Iran has received ire from the democracies around the world. The EU, the US and other countries have condemned the hangings .

More than 300 have been killed since the people of Iran started protesting against the Islamic regime 4 months ago. Officially, this is the fourth hanging carried out by the Iranian government acting on a court order.

Officially, this is the fourth hanging carried out by the Iranian government thae order for which has come through a court proceeding, after the protest started.

The charges

According to the makeshift sham court of Iran, the convicts Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini killed the Iranian militia member Ruhollah Ajamian. The propaganda news agency of the Iranian government IRNA reported that the two principal perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust 'martyrdom' of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged in the morning hours on Sunday.

The judicial murder of the two young men has forced the democratic world to think about the worsening human rights situation in Iran. Soon after the news of the execution came out, the European Union's top diplomat condemned it and called on Iran to immediately stop carrying out such judicial murders.

Not just that these victims have been denied proper hearing but in the sham hearing their defence lawyers are not allowed to place the evidence. Additionally, in several cases forced confessions have been used for conviction which again is contrary to the natural laws and principles of natural justice.

Severely tortured for forced confessions

In a statement Hosseini's lawyer Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani informed the Press that his client was not just severely tortured but forced to confess for the crimes that he did not commit. The extraction of confessions under torture had no legal basis and yet on the basis of the same he was hanged till death.

From whatever is going on in Iran, it appears that there is no right to dissent nor is there any right to adequate defence and access to lawyers in the country. The hangings have also been condemned by Amnesty International as Karami, a 22-year-old karate champion, was hanged to death by the court.