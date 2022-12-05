No space for anti-Semitism in India

Anti-Semitism is on the rise globally. But there can be no space for this hostility in India which has been a second home to Jews. India needs to preserve and promote its tradition of acceptance and love for all values.
The anti-Semitic message Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon has recently got in India is highly surprising. Observers say Gilon's simple fault is that he has defended 'The Kashmir Files', a film directed by Vivek Agnihotri on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley. And he has criticized Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who had described the film as "vulgar" and "propaganda" at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa the other day. Ambassador Gilon has shared a post on Twitter along with a screenshot of a message he had received. The screenshot reads: "Hitler was great when he burned down s**** like you. immediately and f*** off from India... "
Anti-Semitic remarks are not unusual at the global level. We are supposed to be in an era of enlightenment and science pursuing peace and development of the entire humanity. But that's still far away.