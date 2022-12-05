Anti-Semitism is on the rise the world over. Anti-Semitism poses a grave threat to whatever is Jewish - life, culture, religion and what not. This has the potential of threatening the very existence of the Jewish state of Israel.

Ironically, anti-Semitism has been noticeable even in the United States, the so-called leader of the modern free world. However, there can be no space for anti-Semitism in India. India is an ancient civilization with a history of acceptance of and love for all values, including Jewish. Since ancient times, India has been a second home to Jews. This tradition needs to be preserved and promoted in the country.

Time is opportune for India to do so. Since India's statesman Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao established full diplomatic ties with Israel, relations between the two nations have improved a lot in almost all areas of international relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India-Israel ties forward to attain new heights.

New Delhi today is for peace in Israel (and Palestine). It is for "a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side, at peace with Israel, taking into consideration the legitimate security needs of Israel."

Pertinently, Prime Minister Modi's political school Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been for stronger ties between the Hindu Rashtra and the Jewish State. Like the Jews, RSS workers think Hindus and Jews have both faced holocausts in the past and they must remain vigilant to keep it from revisiting again.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

