No rollback of Agnipath scheme: Top military officers

Addressing a joint press briefing with the officers from the Indian Navy and Army force, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs said the government was going ahead with implementing the Agnipath scheme and appealed to the youths to end their protest.

"No rollback of Agnipath scheme. Why should it be rolled back. It is the only progressive step to make the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with 'Desh ki raksha'. There is no space. For example - do you know how many casualties take place due to health conditions in high altitudes? Go and read, then you will realise why 'young' is needed," he said.

Thousands of army aspirants are staging protest at different parts of the country against the scheme.

Voicing their support to the protesting Army aspirants, the opposition has sought a rollback of the new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

It is being projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services. However, several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, have been witnessing violent protests against the scheme, which envisages recruitment of soldiers for a short four-year period and retirement of most without pension.

